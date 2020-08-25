Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $107,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

