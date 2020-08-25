SUBARU CORP/ADR Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SUBARU CORP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUBARU CORP/ADR’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

FUJHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

FUJHY stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,604 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

