Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 656,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.2 days.

Shares of Storebrand ASA stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services for private individuals, companies, municipalities, and public sector in Norway and Sweden. It operates through Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other segments. The Savings segment offers pension saving products, including retirement, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products for private individuals.

