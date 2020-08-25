Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,052 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 863% compared to the average daily volume of 317 put options.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. Noah has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $40.18. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

