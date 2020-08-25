Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Palo Alto Networks Call Options (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 18,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 684% compared to the average daily volume of 2,387 call options.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,230. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after purchasing an additional 343,350 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after purchasing an additional 230,065 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.94.

PANW opened at $267.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $275.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of -113.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

