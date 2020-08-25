Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cutera Put Options (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,011 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,738% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.51. Cutera has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $342,307.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cutera by 4,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cutera by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 25.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

