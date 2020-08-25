Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cabot Oil & Gas Call Options (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 8,289 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 757% compared to the average daily volume of 967 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 158,635 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 446,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 194,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 143,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 131,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

Shares of COG opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

