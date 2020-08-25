Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Sell

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $156.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $123.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.42.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $198.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $104.61 and a twelve month high of $200.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

