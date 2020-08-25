Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Update

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sterling Construction by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sterling Construction by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of STRL opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.17. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

