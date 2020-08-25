Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2020 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.88.

NYSE SWK opened at $160.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

