Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

STAG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.21. 5,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,482. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 697,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 506,733 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

