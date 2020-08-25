Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 859 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $178,010.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,828 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total transaction of $1,033,100.00.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total transaction of $988,600.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00.

salesforce.com stock traded up $7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.81. 427,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,663,122. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,198.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

