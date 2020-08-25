Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
SRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.90.
Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 53.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,407,000 after buying an additional 501,549 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 713,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 195,895 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 197,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.
