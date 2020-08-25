Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.90.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 53.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,407,000 after buying an additional 501,549 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 134,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 713,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,888,000 after purchasing an additional 195,895 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 197,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 133,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

