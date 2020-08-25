Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,656. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $272.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

