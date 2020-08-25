SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPAB. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,074,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,972,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,785,000 after buying an additional 720,291 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 620,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after buying an additional 466,979 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,721,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $31.39.

