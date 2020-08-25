SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,367,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

JNK stock opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

