Spark Networks (LOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LOV stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

