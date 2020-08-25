Southwest Gas’ (SWX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

SWX traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.78. 278,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,371. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,613,000 after purchasing an additional 167,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 55.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,128,000 after acquiring an additional 523,846 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,128,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 83.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 454,441 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

