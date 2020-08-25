Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 884,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares in the company, valued at $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,613,000 after buying an additional 167,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,541,000 after buying an additional 57,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,128,000 after buying an additional 523,846 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,128,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,685,000 after buying an additional 454,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

