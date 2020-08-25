Southside Bancshares (PIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIPR opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37.

PIPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised Southside Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

