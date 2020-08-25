Southside Bancshares (PIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ:PIPR opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37.
Southside Bancshares Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.