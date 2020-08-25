SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) Stake Increased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 458.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 868,895 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 33.1% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,410,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after buying an additional 847,450 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,036,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,340,000 after buying an additional 320,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,899,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,780,000 after acquiring an additional 251,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $5,856,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,044,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,429,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 64,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,354,547.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 828,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,641 shares of company stock worth $11,405,034. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. SolarWinds Corp has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

