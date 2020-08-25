Social Send (SEND) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Social Send has a market cap of $242,737.19 and $17.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00023658 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004249 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003905 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

