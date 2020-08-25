So-Young International (SY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. So-Young International has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

SY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

