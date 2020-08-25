SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMCAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

