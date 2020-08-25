SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMCAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

