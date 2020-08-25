Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $115,721.55 in Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,785 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $115,721.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,848.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,720 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $115,738.80.

On Friday, June 5th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $58,730.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,700 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $79,380.00.

Shares of SITM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. 880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.83. Sitime Corp has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, analysts anticipate that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

