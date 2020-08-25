Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Sells $545,396.08 in Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 8,392 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $545,396.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,178 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,678.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SITM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,561. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.83. Sitime Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

Get Sitime alerts:

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Sitime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sitime in the first quarter worth $813,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sitime by 73.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 50,319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sitime by 77.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sitime by 47.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.