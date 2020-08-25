Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Sells $545,211.84 in Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $545,211.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,178 shares in the company, valued at $12,743,030.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SITM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. 880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,561. Sitime Corp has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -106.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

Get Sitime alerts:

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Sitime in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sitime in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.