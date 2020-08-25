Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $782,949.92 in Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 11,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $782,949.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,932 shares in the company, valued at $53,641,492.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of Sitime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $782,842.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. 880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,561. Sitime Corp has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.98.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sitime by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Sitime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,793,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sitime by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 169,670 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sitime by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sitime by 1,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

