Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 12,053 Shares

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $782,842.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,760,733.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 11,632 shares of Sitime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $782,949.92.

Sitime stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. 880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,561. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.83. Sitime Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Sitime Corp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sitime by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sitime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sitime during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sitime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

