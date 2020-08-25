Short Interest in Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Expands By 14.0%

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong sell” rating on shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $11.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.