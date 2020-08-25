Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Decreases By 13.2%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,300 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 253,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victoria Gold from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

VITFF opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

