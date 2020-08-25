Short Interest in Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Rises By 9.2%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VERU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

VERU stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $193.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veru by 12,842.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 321,069 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 313,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Veru by 489.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 110,194 shares in the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

