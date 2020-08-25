Short Interest in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Decreases By 13.3%

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 44,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

RBCN stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

