Short Interest in Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Decreases By 13.4%

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.8 days.

RNSHF opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Renishaw has a 52-week low of $26.86 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Renishaw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

