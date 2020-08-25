Short Interest in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) Drops By 12.5%

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 724,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. Prudential Public has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential Public by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Public by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Prudential Public by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 117.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 55,697 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

