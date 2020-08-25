Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Increases By 8.7%

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 10,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 13.6% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 35.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $142,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

