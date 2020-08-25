Short Interest in Pier 1 Imports Inc (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) Increases By 14.3%

Pier 1 Imports Inc (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS PIRRQ opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Pier 1 Imports has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pier 1 Imports stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) by 17,550.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.92% of Pier 1 Imports worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

