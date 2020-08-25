Short Interest in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Rises By 10.5%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,610,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,430,000 after buying an additional 155,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,968,000 after purchasing an additional 749,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,644,000 after purchasing an additional 409,377 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,137,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,274. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.