Short Interest in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Grows By 10.0%

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 24,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $95.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $12,322,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,424,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,853,858.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,330,421 shares of company stock valued at $84,373,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 43.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,491,000 after purchasing an additional 438,140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $68,886,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 64.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,457,000 after purchasing an additional 416,540 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Moderna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.