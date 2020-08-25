Short Interest in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Declines By 14.7%

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,200 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 671,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KYN shares. raised Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt alerts:

Shares of KYN opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $95,550.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.