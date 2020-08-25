Short Interest in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Rises By 8.9%

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,450. The company has a market capitalization of $418.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36 and a beta of 1.37. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HVT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.