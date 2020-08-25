Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Grows By 10.0%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ BUG opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $22.68.

