Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Drops By 14.8%

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 830,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 974,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director Ronald Marston bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 44.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.95 million, a P/E ratio of 162.27 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

