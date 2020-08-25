Short Interest in Gentera SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Expands By 14.2%

Gentera SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,692,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 2,358,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.2 days.
OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Gentera SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.
Gentera SAB de CV Company Profile
