Short Interest in Gentera SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Expands By 14.2%

Gentera SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,692,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 2,358,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 161.2 days.

OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Gentera SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Gentera SAB de CV Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. The company accepts demand and time deposits, and debt securities issued; and offers business and commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgages, as well as savings accounts. It also provides insurance, remittance, payment channel and remittance payment services.

