Short Interest in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Rises By 9.2%

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 392,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

FTS traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. 146,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,717. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

