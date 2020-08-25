Short Interest in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Grows By 9.8%

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 367.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

