Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Expands By 14.0%

Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

