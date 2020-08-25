Short Interest in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Grows By 9.8%

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 768,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CSOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -125.17, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

