Short Interest in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Rises By 8.7%

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CAG stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $38.36.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,544,510.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.