Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rises By 8.4%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 134,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,028,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

CVCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $203.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $254.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.70 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

